All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 3 3 0 0 6 13 9 Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 7 4 Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 11 14 Boston 2 1 0 1 3 6 5 Detroit 3 1 1 1 3 9 9 Tampa Bay 3 1 2 0 2 3 6 Toronto 4 1 3 0 2 10 12 Florida 4 0 3 1 1 10 16 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 18 15 Washington 3 3 0 0 6 10 7 N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 13 10 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 7 3 Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 8 6 Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 9 Philadelphia 4 1 2 1 3 8 10 N.Y. Rangers 3 0 3 0 0 6 12 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 8 6 Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 4 4 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 6 Winnipeg 3 1 1 1 3 7 7 Minnesota 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 Chicago 3 1 1 1 3 8 10 Colorado 3 0 3 0 0 4 11 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 14 4 Vancouver 4 3 1 0 6 16 9 Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 14 16 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 11 12 Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 6 9 Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 4 3 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 8 10 San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 7 10

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 1

Toronto 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Calgary 2

Saturday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Buffalo 5, Toronto 3

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford, CAN, BC, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.