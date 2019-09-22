  1. Home
2019/09/22
2019/09/22 09:55
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Montreal 3 3 0 0 6 13 9
Ottawa 2 2 0 0 4 7 4
Buffalo 4 2 2 0 4 11 14
Boston 2 1 0 1 3 6 5
Detroit 3 1 1 1 3 9 9
Tampa Bay 3 1 2 0 2 3 6
Toronto 4 1 3 0 2 10 12
Florida 4 0 3 1 1 10 16
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 18 15
Washington 3 3 0 0 6 10 7
N.Y. Islanders 4 3 1 0 6 13 10
Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 7 3
Columbus 3 2 1 0 4 8 6
Pittsburgh 3 1 1 1 3 9 9
Philadelphia 4 1 2 1 3 8 10
N.Y. Rangers 3 0 3 0 0 6 12
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 3 2 1 0 4 8 6
Dallas 3 2 1 0 4 4 4
Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 8 6
Winnipeg 3 1 1 1 3 7 7
Minnesota 3 1 1 1 3 6 9
Chicago 3 1 1 1 3 8 10
Colorado 3 0 3 0 0 4 11
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 14 4
Vancouver 4 3 1 0 6 16 9
Calgary 4 2 1 1 5 14 16
Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 11 12
Los Angeles 3 1 1 1 3 6 9
Anaheim 1 1 0 0 2 4 3
Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 8 10
San Jose 2 0 2 0 0 7 10

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 1

Toronto 3, Buffalo 0

N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Calgary 2

Saturday's Games

Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 1

Minnesota 4, Colorado 3

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 3

Buffalo 5, Toronto 3

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Columbus at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Ottawa vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford, CAN, BC, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.