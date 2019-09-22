|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Montreal
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|13
|9
|Ottawa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Boston
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|5
|Detroit
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|9
|Tampa Bay
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3
|6
|Buffalo
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Toronto
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Florida
|4
|0
|3
|1
|1
|10
|16
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|10
|6
|New Jersey
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|14
|12
|Washington
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5
|0
|Columbus
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Pittsburgh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|9
|9
|Philadelphia
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|9
|N.Y. Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|8
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Dallas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|4
|4
|Nashville
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|Chicago
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|8
|10
|Winnipeg
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|7
|7
|Colorado
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|4
|11
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|4
|Vancouver
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|16
|9
|Calgary
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|14
|16
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|11
|12
|Los Angeles
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|6
|9
|Anaheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Arizona
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|8
|10
|San Jose
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|7
|10
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Tampa Bay 3, Nashville 1
Toronto 3, Buffalo 0
N.Y. Islanders 4, Detroit 3, OT
St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3, OT
Edmonton 6, Calgary 2
|Saturday's Games
Columbus 3, Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 4, Colorado 3
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Florida vs. Dallas at Tulsa, Okla., 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vancouver vs. Los Angeles at Salt Lake City, Utah, 9 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Columbus at St. Louis, 3:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Ottawa vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford, CAN, BC, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Dallas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.