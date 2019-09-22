Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates his goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Ital
Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic celebrates his opening goal during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro stadium in
Inter Milan's head coach Antonio Conte directs his team during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro stadium in Mil
AC Milan's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save from Inter Milan during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Si
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates with Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San
AC Milan's Krzysztof Piatek, centre, heads the ball during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, at the San Siro stadium in Milan,
AC Milan's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma makes a save from Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Inter Mila
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan maintained its perfect start to the season as it beat city rival AC Milan 2-0 in an entertaining derby match in Serie A on Saturday.
Both teams had a goal ruled out in the first half and Inter hit the woodwork. The Nerazzurri broke the deadlock shortly after the interval with a deflected strike from Marcelo Brozovic.
Romelu Lukaku all but sealed the result in the 78th minute with his third goal in four Serie A matches.
It would have been worse for Milan had it not been for several impressive saves from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
This was a fourth successive win for Inter in its first season under Antonio Conte. It was Milan's second defeat of the fledgling campaign.
As part of the anti-racism initiative launched by Milan this week, the two teams emerged mixed together.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports