  1. Home
  2. World

1 event near Area 51 pulls plug; second festival continues

By KEN RITTER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/22 01:11
People dressed in costumes visit an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People came

People dressed in costumes visit an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People came

A mans holds an inflatable alien at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People ga

A mans holds an inflatable alien at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People ga

A man in an alien mask stands at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, outside of Rachel, Nev. People

A man in an alien mask stands at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, outside of Rachel, Nev. People

People holds signs at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at the

People holds signs at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at the

A security guard stands at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at

A security guard stands at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at

Mario Rayna, center, chants with others at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. Pe

Mario Rayna, center, chants with others at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. Pe

From left, sisters Kathy Richey, Gerry Garcia and Sandy Haney wait in line for the gift shop at the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 201

From left, sisters Kathy Richey, Gerry Garcia and Sandy Haney wait in line for the gift shop at the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 201

Jackson Carter and Veronica Savage wait for passes to enter the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was inspi

Jackson Carter and Veronica Savage wait for passes to enter the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was inspi

From left, Alex Clark, Carolyn Milner, Audrie Clark and Lucinda Clark dance near their car outside of the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 2

From left, Alex Clark, Carolyn Milner, Audrie Clark and Lucinda Clark dance near their car outside of the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 2

Audrie Clark smokes a vape outside of the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was inspired by the "Storm Area

Audrie Clark smokes a vape outside of the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was inspired by the "Storm Area

Alex Clark smokes a cigarette outside of the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was inspired by the "Storm A

Alex Clark smokes a cigarette outside of the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was inspired by the "Storm A

People line up outside of the gift shop at the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was inspired by the "Storm

People line up outside of the gift shop at the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was inspired by the "Storm

Lizbeth Donnelly, left, kisses Jason Donnelly as they dance at the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was in

Lizbeth Donnelly, left, kisses Jason Donnelly as they dance at the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. The event was in

Marshall Bishop blows up an inflatable alien at the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. "It's the perfect stat to have

Marshall Bishop blows up an inflatable alien at the Storm Area 51 Basecamp event Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Hiko, Nev. "It's the perfect stat to have

People stand around an inflatable alien at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. P

People stand around an inflatable alien at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. P

Chase Hansen holds an inflatable alien near an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev.

Chase Hansen holds an inflatable alien near an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev.

Martin Custodio wears a Pepe mask while standing near razor wire at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20,

Martin Custodio wears a Pepe mask while standing near razor wire at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20,

A man takes a picture of signs and razor wire near an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel

A man takes a picture of signs and razor wire near an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel

Martin Custodio, left, and Rafael Castillo wear Pepe masks while standing near razor wire at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Ar

Martin Custodio, left, and Rafael Castillo wear Pepe masks while standing near razor wire at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Ar

HIKO, Nev. (AP) — The promoter of an event set up for Earthlings to party around the "Storm Area 51" internet craze in the remote Nevada desert has pulled the plug due to low attendance, while the host of a festival for several thousand people in the tiny town of Rachel said Saturday her show will go on.

"Area 51 Basecamp" organizer Keith Wright said that after drawing just 500 attendees at a Friday event planned for 5,000 at the Alien Research Center souvenir shop in Hiko, he had to pull the plug.

"We put on a safe event for the people that showed up," Wright said. "But we had to make the decision today because it costs tens of thousands of dollars to staff each day."

"It was a gamble financially," he said. "We lost."

Several dozen campers still at the site can stay until Sunday, he added.

In Rachel, Little A'Le'Inn owner Connie West said she was sad to hear the Hiko festival didn't succeed.

West, in a voice hoarse from stress and lack of sleep, said a noon-to-midnight slate of "Alienstock" event musical entertainment will continue for the several thousand revelers camping on her property and nearby federal land.

"This is the most fabulous time," West said. "I'm just so grateful that people came. This is their event as much as it is mine."

Lincoln County Sheriff Kerry Lee called activities "pretty calm" early Saturday in Rachel and Hiko

In Nye County, Sheriff Sharon Wehrly reported no one showed up at a main entrance and an auxiliary gate at the once-secret Area 51 U.S. Air Force facility.

Wehrly revised to 100 each the number of people who appeared at each of those gates early Friday near Amargosa Valley, a 90-minute drive west of Las Vegas.

Lee, about a two-hour drive north of Las Vegas, said revelers gathered until about 4 a.m. at two gates between Hiko and Rachel, and said about 20 people broke from among revelers and "acted like they were going to storm but stopped short."

Lee and Wright reported one arrest, for disorderly conduct, at the "Area 51 Basecamp" event Hiko.

Earlier, officials reported five arrests, including one man treated for dehydration by festival medics in Rachel.

Lee said a man reported missing Friday morning after heading Thursday from a festival campground in Hiko toward an Area 51 gate was found safe Friday evening. Details weren't immediately made public.

One could say the vibe among the assembled, which Lee estimates totaled in the low thousands, has remained mostly harmless.

While costumed space aliens were a common and sometimes hilarious sight in events that began Thursday, no one has reported seeing actual extraterrestrials or UFOs.