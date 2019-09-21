Actress Patricia Clarkson poses at the Performers Nominee Reception for Sunday's 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Beverly Hills,
LOS ANGELES (AP) — This is the time of year when the cast of HBO's "Veep" would usually be shooting a new season. But with the show done, actor Tony Hale says they'll have to settle for getting together at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night.
He said it will be nice to see his fellow cast members and celebrate the culmination of their seven-year journey.
"Veep" has won best comedy for the last three years that it was nominated and will try again for a valedictory in Sunday's ceremony. Hale, who plays a loyal aide to Selina Meyer, will be trying for this third award.
Hale and other Emmy favorites partied Friday night at the annual reception for nominees.