American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|100
|55
|.645
|_
|Tampa Bay
|91
|63
|.591
|8½
|Boston
|80
|73
|.523
|19
|Toronto
|63
|91
|.409
|36½
|Baltimore
|50
|104
|.325
|49½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|Cleveland
|91
|63
|.591
|4
|Chicago
|67
|86
|.438
|27½
|Kansas City
|56
|99
|.361
|39½
|Detroit
|45
|108
|.294
|49½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|Oakland
|93
|61
|.604
|8
|Texas
|74
|80
|.481
|27
|Los Angeles
|69
|85
|.448
|32
|Seattle
|65
|89
|.422
|36
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, Texas 0
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.