  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/21 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 100 55 .645 _
Tampa Bay 91 63 .591
Boston 80 73 .523 19
Toronto 63 91 .409 36½
Baltimore 50 104 .325 49½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 95 59 .617 _
Cleveland 91 63 .591 4
Chicago 67 86 .438 27½
Kansas City 56 99 .361 39½
Detroit 45 108 .294 49½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 101 53 .656 _
Oakland 93 61 .604 8
Texas 74 80 .481 27
Los Angeles 69 85 .448 32
Seattle 65 89 .422 36

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday's Games

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, Texas 0

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.