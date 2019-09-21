  1. Home
Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/21 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 100 55 .645 _ _ 5-5 L-1 55-24 45-31
Tampa Bay 91 63 .591 _ 6-4 W-2 44-32 47-31
Boston 80 73 .523 19 10½ 4-6 L-1 37-41 43-32
Toronto 63 91 .409 36½ 28 8-2 W-5 31-44 32-47
Baltimore 50 104 .325 49½ 41 4-6 W-1 24-55 26-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 95 59 .617 _ _ 6-4 W-2 45-34 50-25
Cleveland 91 63 .591 4 _ 8-2 W-5 48-31 43-32
Chicago 67 86 .438 27½ 23½ 4-6 W-2 35-39 32-47
Kansas City 56 99 .361 39½ 35½ 3-7 L-4 29-47 27-52
Detroit 45 108 .294 49½ 45½ 2-8 L-4 21-55 24-53
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 101 53 .656 _ _ 7-3 W-6 59-20 42-33
Oakland 93 61 .604 8 _ 9-1 W-3 51-28 42-33
Texas 74 80 .481 27 17 3-7 L-6 42-33 32-47
Los Angeles 69 85 .448 32 22 2-8 L-2 36-39 33-46
Seattle 65 89 .422 36 26 7-3 L-1 33-42 32-47

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 95 60 .613 _ _ 5-5 W-2 49-30 46-30
Washington 84 68 .553 _ 5-5 W-1 42-31 42-37
New York 80 73 .523 14 7-3 W-3 43-31 37-42
Philadelphia 78 74 .513 15½ 5 4-6 L-2 43-35 35-39
Miami 53 100 .346 41 30½ 2-8 L-2 29-50 24-50
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 87 67 .565 _ _ 6-4 W-3 49-29 38-38
Milwaukee 84 70 .545 3 _ 8-2 W-2 47-32 37-38
Chicago 82 72 .532 5 2 5-5 L-4 51-28 31-44
Cincinnati 72 82 .468 15 12 5-5 L-1 40-36 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 89 .422 22 19 2-8 L-7 31-44 34-45
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 99 55 .643 _ _ 7-3 W-1 58-21 41-34
Arizona 79 75 .513 20 5 4-6 W-2 39-36 40-39
San Francisco 74 80 .481 25 10 5-5 L-2 33-42 41-38
San Diego 69 85 .448 30 15 2-8 L-2 35-41 34-44
Colorado 66 88 .429 33 18 6-4 L-3 40-38 26-50

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Friday's Games

Baltimore 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3

Oakland 8, Texas 0

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Friday's Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

Washington 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Arizona 9, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.