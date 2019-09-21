All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|100
|55
|.645
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|55-24
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|91
|63
|.591
|8½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|44-32
|47-31
|Boston
|80
|73
|.523
|19
|10½
|4-6
|L-1
|37-41
|43-32
|Toronto
|63
|91
|.409
|36½
|28
|8-2
|W-5
|31-44
|32-47
|Baltimore
|50
|104
|.325
|49½
|41
|4-6
|W-1
|24-55
|26-49
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|95
|59
|.617
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|45-34
|50-25
|Cleveland
|91
|63
|.591
|4
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|48-31
|43-32
|Chicago
|67
|86
|.438
|27½
|23½
|4-6
|W-2
|35-39
|32-47
|Kansas City
|56
|99
|.361
|39½
|35½
|3-7
|L-4
|29-47
|27-52
|Detroit
|45
|108
|.294
|49½
|45½
|2-8
|L-4
|21-55
|24-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Houston
|101
|53
|.656
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-6
|59-20
|42-33
|Oakland
|93
|61
|.604
|8
|_
|9-1
|W-3
|51-28
|42-33
|Texas
|74
|80
|.481
|27
|17
|3-7
|L-6
|42-33
|32-47
|Los Angeles
|69
|85
|.448
|32
|22
|2-8
|L-2
|36-39
|33-46
|Seattle
|65
|89
|.422
|36
|26
|7-3
|L-1
|33-42
|32-47
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|95
|60
|.613
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|49-30
|46-30
|Washington
|84
|68
|.553
|9½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|42-31
|42-37
|New York
|80
|73
|.523
|14
|3½
|7-3
|W-3
|43-31
|37-42
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|15½
|5
|4-6
|L-2
|43-35
|35-39
|Miami
|53
|100
|.346
|41
|30½
|2-8
|L-2
|29-50
|24-50
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|87
|67
|.565
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|49-29
|38-38
|Milwaukee
|84
|70
|.545
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|47-32
|37-38
|Chicago
|82
|72
|.532
|5
|2
|5-5
|L-4
|51-28
|31-44
|Cincinnati
|72
|82
|.468
|15
|12
|5-5
|L-1
|40-36
|32-46
|Pittsburgh
|65
|89
|.422
|22
|19
|2-8
|L-7
|31-44
|34-45
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|99
|55
|.643
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|58-21
|41-34
|Arizona
|79
|75
|.513
|20
|5
|4-6
|W-2
|39-36
|40-39
|San Francisco
|74
|80
|.481
|25
|10
|5-5
|L-2
|33-42
|41-38
|San Diego
|69
|85
|.448
|30
|15
|2-8
|L-2
|35-41
|34-44
|Colorado
|66
|88
|.429
|33
|18
|6-4
|L-3
|40-38
|26-50
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Baltimore 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1
Houston 6, L.A. Angels 4
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 3
Oakland 8, Texas 0
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 16-11) at Baltimore (Means 10-11), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 5-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 9-14) at Detroit (Boyd 8-11), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (López 4-8) at Minnesota (Pérez 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 19-6), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
___
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 6, San Francisco 0
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1
Washington 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
Arizona 9, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 1-2) at Atlanta (Keuchel 8-6), 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 12-8) at San Diego (Richards 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 10-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.