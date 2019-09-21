French police fired tear gas to clear protesters in central Paris on Saturday as the capital was placed under high security to prevent yellow vest protesters and anarchists from disturbing a climate protection march.

The yellow vest movement emerged 10 months ago but the often violent weekly protests petered out over the summer.

More than 7,000 police officers were deployed in central Paris and authorities banned protests in an area including the presidential palace, government and parliament buildings, the Champs-Elysees, the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame Cathedral.

Police in riot gear dispersed several hundred protesters demonstrating in the banned areas and made at least 39 arrests.

President Emmanuel Macron, who has sought to quell the yellow vest protests with some concessions on wages and taxes, urged "calm" on Friday ahead of the demonstrations.

"It's good that people express themselves," he said, but they should not disrupt a climate protest and cultural events also scheduled for Saturday.

The protests also coincide with the annual European Heritage Days weekend, when public and private buildings normally off-limits to the public are open to visitors.

Climate activists are demonstrating Saturday afternoon in Paris.

The hard-left Workers Force union is also holding a separate march against the retirement reform.

cw/sms (AFP, AP)

