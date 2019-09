YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — New Zealand beat South Africa 23-13 in a Rugby World Cup Pool B match on Saturday.

New Zealand 23 (George Bridge, Scott Barrett tries; Richie Mo'unga 2 conversions, 2 penalties, Beauden Barrett penalty), South Africa 13 (Pieter-Steph du Toit try; Handre Pollard conversion, penalty, dropped goal). HT: 17-3