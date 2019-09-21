TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Legislative Speaker Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) has decided to sue more than 300 people for spreading allegations about funds for National Day celebrations having ended up in his personal bank accounts, reports said Friday (September 20).

The confusion originated with a mistake by the Bank of Taiwan, the Liberty Times reported. Government officials such as the legislative speaker have to report their assets to the Control Yuan, but the bank erroneously reported NT$30 million (US$967,000) in an account devoted to October 10 Double Ten celebrations as belonging to Su.

The speaker of the Legislative Yuan chairs the organizing committee for the annual events, leading to a link being established between the account and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) politician, according to the Liberty Times.

Su informed the Control Yuan of the mistake last February, and the government watchdog body issued a statement at the time correcting the situation. Yet, netizens continued to accuse Su of the improper mixing up of private and public assets, leading the legislative speaker to decide on legal action.

