TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At least one proposal to reform fines for tax evaders including a maximum fine of NT$100 million (US$3.22 million) for serious offenders, reports said Saturday (September 21).

As the government was to consider a package of tax reforms, there was considerable support to pick the high maximum fine from three proposals on the table, Ministry of Finance (MOF) officials said.

The existing maximum penalties of NT$60,000 (US$1,935), detention, or five years in prison, or a combination of the above were deemed too light, the Central News Agency reported.

Of the three proposals, the lightest one wanted to raise the maximum fine to NT$5 million.

The second and third version both included prison sentences ranging from six months to 10 years for serious offenders, and fines from NT$10 million to NT$100 million. The difference between the two proposals was merely a matter of legal vocabulary, CNA reported.

MOF officials emphasized that NT$100 million would be a maximum fine, not to be applied in each single case. Whatever the final choice was, the new maximum would be higher and “better” than the existing NT$60,000, CNA quoted an MOF representative as saying.

While there was no timetable for the approval of the reforms, the proposals were ready and could be reviewed by the current Legislative Yuan before the January 11, 2020 elections for a new legislature which is to be sworn in on February 1. How fast to proceed depended on a decision by the MOF and by the Cabinet, according to the CNA report.

