  1. Home
  2. Culture

Tetris Challenge: Taiwan Edition

A few of interesting #Tetrischallenge photos collected from around Taiwan

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/21 17:28
Photo from Xiaocheng Borough Chief Guo Jen-Tse (郭仁澤) in Xindian, New Taipei

Photo from Xiaocheng Borough Chief Guo Jen-Tse (郭仁澤) in Xindian, New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In recent weeks, the #Tetrischallenge has been spreading across the internet, prompting people in countries across the globe to photograph themselves with their vehicle and kit as part of the “challenge.”

The trend has caught on in Taiwan as well. Public servants and private companies from across the country have been arranging photos of their gear and vehicles to give the internet a unique peek into their various occupations.

For those that don’t know, the object of the tetris challenge is simply to take a good bird’s eye view photo of a vehicle used for a particular profession, along with the professional and all the gear that goes into the vehicle arranged neatly in a manner reminiscent of the classic “Tetris” arcade game. The trend reportedly began with police and emergency response personnel in the Netherlands, and has since spread across the globe.

Here are a few of the interesting #Tetrischallenge photos collected from around Taiwan.


Photo from New Taipei Fire Department, Search and Rescue Unit


Photo from Taichung Police Department, Traffic Control


Photo from Changhua County Emergency Medical Service


Photo from Coast Guard Airborne Corps, Sea Rescue Unit


Photo from Taoyuan City, Fire Department

Photo from Pingtung County Animal Protection Office


Photo from Royal Memorial Garden Funeral Home, Taoyuan City


Photo from Kaohsiung International Airport, Emergency Response Unit


Photo from New Taipei City Environmental Protection Bureau


Photo from Taiwan Coast Guard
Tetrischallenge
photos
Photography
emergency medical responders
Police

RELATED ARTICLES

New Taipei police officer killed in high-speed scooter chase
New Taipei police officer killed in high-speed scooter chase
2019/08/29 16:21
30,000 Hongkongers rally against police sexual violence
30,000 Hongkongers rally against police sexual violence
2019/08/29 16:01
Hong Kong police strip search detained female protester
Hong Kong police strip search detained female protester
2019/08/23 15:59
HK police officers recorded torturing man in hospital taken into custody
HK police officers recorded torturing man in hospital taken into custody
2019/08/21 14:07
Hong Kong police caught on camera torturing arrested man in hospital
Hong Kong police caught on camera torturing arrested man in hospital
2019/08/20 14:40