TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Matt Pottinger, a former Marine and China-based journalist, will be appointed deputy to new United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, reports said Saturday (September 21).

On Twitter, the choice was hailed as positive for Taiwan by Rupert Hammond-Chambers, the president of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council.

“Super news for US-Taiwan relations as Matt Pottinger moves on and up. He’s top notch and an important asset in our effort to check PRC coercion and aggression,” Hammond-Chambers tweeted.

His promotion follows President Donald Trump’s replacement of his previous national security adviser, John Bolton, by Robert O’Brien, an appointee also welcomed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vice President Mike Pence lobbied for Pottinger’s promotion based on his performance as the National Security Council’s director for East Asia policy, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Pottinger worked as Beijing correspondent for the Journal and later joined the Marines. Earlier this year, he was seen meeting a Taiwanese deputy foreign minister in the Solomon Islands, the country which announced a switch in recognition from Taiwan to China earlier in the week.

