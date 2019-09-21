  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan friend Matt Pottinger to serve as U.S. deputy national security adviser

Pottinger is former China correspondent for the Wall Street Journal

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/21 16:44
Matt Pottinger (right) in Beijing in 2017.

Matt Pottinger (right) in Beijing in 2017. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Matt Pottinger, a former Marine and China-based journalist, will be appointed deputy to new United States National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, reports said Saturday (September 21).

On Twitter, the choice was hailed as positive for Taiwan by Rupert Hammond-Chambers, the president of the U.S.-Taiwan Business Council.

“Super news for US-Taiwan relations as Matt Pottinger moves on and up. He’s top notch and an important asset in our effort to check PRC coercion and aggression,” Hammond-Chambers tweeted.

His promotion follows President Donald Trump’s replacement of his previous national security adviser, John Bolton, by Robert O’Brien, an appointee also welcomed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vice President Mike Pence lobbied for Pottinger’s promotion based on his performance as the National Security Council’s director for East Asia policy, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Pottinger worked as Beijing correspondent for the Journal and later joined the Marines. Earlier this year, he was seen meeting a Taiwanese deputy foreign minister in the Solomon Islands, the country which announced a switch in recognition from Taiwan to China earlier in the week.
National Security Adviser
Matt Pottinger
Robert O'Brien
National Security Council
Mike Pence
Solomon Islands

RELATED ARTICLES

Breaking News: Kiribati switches recognition to China, Taiwan loses second Pacific ally in one week
Breaking News: Kiribati switches recognition to China, Taiwan loses second Pacific ally in one week
2019/09/20 17:01
Debt-trap diplomacy: China secures Gold Ridge Mine in Solomon Islands
Debt-trap diplomacy: China secures Gold Ridge Mine in Solomon Islands
2019/09/20 15:36
Kiribati turns towards China's embrace, ties with Taiwan tenuous
Kiribati turns towards China's embrace, ties with Taiwan tenuous
2019/09/20 11:29
Election of new Tuvalu PM stirs unease in Taiwan after break with Solomon Islands
Election of new Tuvalu PM stirs unease in Taiwan after break with Solomon Islands
2019/09/19 16:06
New US National Security Adviser O’Brien friendly to Taiwan: MOFA
New US National Security Adviser O’Brien friendly to Taiwan: MOFA
2019/09/19 14:49