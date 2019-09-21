Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|_
|Cleveland
|90
|63
|.588
|_
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|.588
|_
___
Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Oakland 8, Texas 0
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Washington
|83
|68
|.550
|_
|Milwaukee
|83
|70
|.542
|_
|Chicago
|82
|71
|.536
|1
|New York
|79
|73
|.520
|3½
|Philadelphia
|78
|73
|.517
|4
___
St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1
N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1
Washington 6, Miami 4
Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___