Wild Card Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/21 16:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Oakland 92 61 .601 _
Cleveland 90 63 .588 _
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 _

___

Friday's Games

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Oakland 8, Texas 0

Saturday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 11-4), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 14-11) at Oakland (Roark 10-8), 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
W L Pct WCGB
Washington 83 68 .550 _
Milwaukee 83 70 .542 _
Chicago 82 71 .536 1
New York 79 73 .520
Philadelphia 78 73 .517 4

___

Friday's Games

St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Cleveland 5, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 8, Cincinnati 1

Washington 6, Miami 4

Milwaukee 10, Pittsburgh 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Matz 10-9) at Cincinnati (Bauer 11-12), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Voth 1-1) at Miami (Lopez 5-8), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 7-7) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 11-3), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-14) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 7-7) at Cleveland (Plutko 7-4), 6:37 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

___