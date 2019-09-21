TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On Saturday (Sept. 21) just before 9:00 a.m. a blue work truck, after hitting another vehicle, slammed into a breakfast café in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City (員林市), causing 10 people in the restaurant to be seriously injured.

Police in Yuanlin received a report at approximately 9:00 a.m. of a car accident that occurred at the intersection of Juguang Rd. (莒光路) and Jingxiu Rd. (靜修路). Emergency medical personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene to provide first aid.

Most of the injured persons were transported to area hospitals including Chang Hua Hospital, Yuan Sheng Hospital, and Yuanlin Christian Hospital, reports CNA. According to reports one man, surnamed Zhang (張), was in need of immediate emergency care following the accident, while the injuries of other victims are presumed to be non-life threatening.

According to firefighters on the scene, the blue work truck completely totaled the second car involved in the accident. Likewise, the entrance and interior of the breakfast diner suffered serious damage.

A crane was reportedly brought in to remove the damaged vehicles, and cleared the area by 11:00 a.m. The initial cause of the accident is being investigated by police, reports CNA.



Injured person receives first aid (CNA photo)