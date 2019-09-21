TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Two brothers who were found abandoned in a park in the Yilan County township of Luodong one evening in 1985 have grown up in the United States and now want to find their birth mother, reports said Saturday (September 21).

On the evening of May 9, 1985 at 10 p.m., police were alerted to the fact that crying was heard from a space used as an air raid shelter in the city’s Zhongshan Park, the Central News Agency reported.

They found two boys, aged five months and two or three years respectively, with a stash of milk powder and clean clothes but no written note.

An American couple named Skiles took care of them at a private kindergarten in the nearby town of Dongshan and gave them their surnames, but one year later, they found a couple in a village in Missouri willing to adopt them, CNA reported.

The two boys grew up to be Michael and Christopher Paynter, and both have stable jobs and children. Michael, registered as born in February 1983, serves as a therapy department chief at a revalidation center and has two children of his own, while Christopher, born in February 1985, is a physician with three children.

The latter visited the Skiles family in Yilan last June, and he also went to look at the park where he was found, even though he did not remember anything about it. A previous effort to find his birth mother a decade ago ended without any progress, CNA reported.

A local doctor named Huang Yao-fa (黃耀發) wrote an article about the case in the hope of helping the Paynters locate their mother.

