  1. Home
  2. Politics

Canada needs to invite Taiwan to ICAO meet: former NATO chief

Taiwan wants to contribute and help find solutions: Rasmussen

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/21 15:06
Anders Fogh Rasmussen during his NATO days.

Anders Fogh Rasmussen during his NATO days. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan can contribute to global problem-solving so it needs to be invited to major international events such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) meeting in Canada next week, former North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen wrote Friday (September 20).

Rasmussen, a former center-right prime minister of Denmark, made the remarks in an opinion piece in the Toronto Globe and Mail titled “Canada’s guest list to a major aviation conference needs to fly in the face of China.”

In the article, he argues that in an age of isolationism, the global community should work more closely with countries wanting to play a constructive international role, such as Taiwan.

“Universality is a defining principle of the UN. And yet Taiwan is denied the simple right to sit, even as an observer, in its forums,” Rasmussen notes.

He also identified climate change and healthcare as areas where Taiwan could play a valuable role.

When the ICAO convenes for its 11-day meeting in Montreal, Canada on September 24, founding member Taiwan should be allowed to attend, as it serves 1.7 million flights a year, the former NATO chief notes.

China should not veto Taiwan’s attendance as the island “is not asking for UN agencies to take a side on China’s territorial claims; they are merely asking to be invited as observers in order to contribute to global problem-solving,” Rasmussen argues.

He called on democracies to stand up and fight back against “strong, selfish powers” and to begin doing that by inviting Taiwan to the ICAO event.
ICAO
Canada
Anders Fogh Rasmussen
NATO

RELATED ARTICLES

China uses citizens overseas to further own political interests: Taiwan foreign minister
China uses citizens overseas to further own political interests: Taiwan foreign minister
2019/09/11 20:49
Canadian Navy frigate makes transit through Taiwan Strait
Canadian Navy frigate makes transit through Taiwan Strait
2019/09/10 15:13
Canada supports Taiwan's participation in ICAO
Canada supports Taiwan's participation in ICAO
2019/09/10 14:20
US concerned about Taiwan's ties with its diplomatic allies: representative
US concerned about Taiwan's ties with its diplomatic allies: representative
2019/09/08 13:00
EU Parliamentarians support Taiwan's participation at ICAO Assembly
EU Parliamentarians support Taiwan's participation at ICAO Assembly
2019/09/08 10:40