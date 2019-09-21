A short film spotlighting how Taiwan Can Help realize the International Civil Aviation Organization’s objective of a seamless sky and ensure “No Country Left Behind” was released Sept. 19 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Available on the MOFA’s Trending Taiwan YouTube channel and affiliated social media platforms with subtitles in Chinese, English, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Russian, Spanish, Thai and Vietnamese, “For a Seamless Sky” depicts a child whose dream of becoming a pilot comes true. It also features a real air traffic controller providing flight information at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.



Statistics from the Civil Aeronautics Administration under the Ministry of Transportation and Communications show that the Taipei Flight Information Region served more than 1.75 million flights and 68.9 million passengers in 2018, with over 2,800 flights departing from Taiwan to 149 cities around the world on a weekly basis.



The MOFA said the volume of air traffic that passes through Taiwan means that it is imperative the country is aligned with ICAO standards and receives timely updates in step with the rest of the world.



In a joint news conference held in Taipei City, MOFA Deputy Minister Kelly Wu-chiao Hsieh and MOTC Deputy Minister Wang Kwo-tsai expressed the government’s regret that Taiwan has not received an invitation to the upcoming ICAO assembly.



According to the deputy ministers, ICAO President Olumuyiwa Benard Aliu should ignore political interference and make arrangements for Taiwan to participate in the event. Many diplomatic allies along with like-minded partners such as Canada and the U.S. have expressed support for the country’s participation, they added.



In September 2013, then CAA Director-General Shen Chi led a nine-member delegation to the triennial ICAO assembly, the first time representatives from Taiwan had attended the gathering in 42 years. The organization’s next meeting runs Sept. 24 to Oct. 4 in Montreal.