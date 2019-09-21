  1. Home
At the 16th try, Bournemouth finally beats Southampton away

By  Associated Press
2019/09/21 05:02
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Bournemouth beat south-coast rival Southampton away for the first time in its history, winning 3-1 in the Premier League on Friday.

First-half goals by Nathan Ake and Harry Wilson gave Bournemouth a 2-0 lead, with the visitors also having a penalty decision overturned by the video assistant referee because of an offside.

Southampton improved after halftime and pulled a goal back through James Ward-Prowse's 53rd-minute penalty, awarded after Che Adams was brought down by Steve Cook.

Bournemouth resisted late pressure from Southampton and a defensive mix-up between defender Jan Bednarek and goalkeeper Angus Gunn allowed Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson to walk the ball into the net in injury time and seal victory.

Bournemouth moved onto 10 points, the same number as second-place Manchester City.

It was the first game in the sixth round of the Premier League.

Bournemouth had previously drawn six and lost nine of the 15 games played away against Southampton in all competitions.

