Thousands crowd main De la Loi street as they march during a climate protest in Brussels, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. In Canberra and Kabul, Cape Town and
Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, center, takes part in a rally calling for action on climate change, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in New York.
Pakistani students take part in the Climate March in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. A wave of climate change protests swept across the glo
Youths gather at Nation square at the start of a climate demonstration Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Paris. In Canberra and Kabul, Cape Town and Berlin, a
A woman holds a poster reading 'I am climate" during a climate demonstration Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Paris. In Canberra and Kabul, Cape Town and Ber
A women has painted her head like a globe as she attend a 'Fridays For Future' rally in Stuttgart, Germany, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Protests of the 'F
A young boy sits in a tree to get a view joins around a thousand other protesters to demand action on climate change, in a park in downtown Nairobi, K
A father with his son attend a global protest on climate change in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Across the globe, hundreds of thous
Protesters with placards participate in the Global Strike 4 Climate rally in Sydney, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Thousands of protesters are gathering at
Climate protesters demonstrate in Budapest, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. In Canberra and Kabul, Cape Town and Berlin, and across the globe, hundreds of tho
Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change.
The demonstrations, held from Canberra to Kabul to Paris to New York, were inspired in part by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg, who over the past year has staged weekly demonstrations urging governments to take action to save the environment.
The world has warmed about 1 degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) since before the Industrial Revolution, and scientists have attributed more than 90 percent of the increase to emissions of heat-trapping gases from fuel-burning and other human activity.
Scientists have warned that global warming will subject Earth to rising seas and more heat waves, droughts, powerful storms, flooding and other problems, and that some have already started manifesting themselves.
"Basically our earth is dying and if we don't do something about it, we die," said A.J. Conermann, a 15-year old sophomore who attended a protest in Washington, D.C. "I want to grow up. I want to have a future."