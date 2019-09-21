  1. Home
House intel chief says Facebook working on election threats

By MARCY GORDON , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2019/09/21 03:17
FILE - In this April 11, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washin

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., speaks to reporters after the panel met behind closed doors with national intelligence in

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the House Intelligence Committee says he has been assured by the CEO of Facebook that company is working on ways to prevent foreign actors from disrupting next year's elections.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California met Friday with Mark Zuckerberg and said the Facebook CEO showed a deep awareness of the threat to the elections from so-called "deep fake" videos and other technically advanced tools.

Schiff told reporters Facebook is "in the process of developing what I hope will be very strong policies on this."

It was Zuckerberg's third day of private meetings in Washington, following other sessions with top lawmakers and President Donald Trump. Zuckerberg also met Friday with the leader of a House antitrust investigation into the big tech companies and pledged to cooperate.