New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|259.30
|261.15
|256.95
|259.00
|Down .10
|Oct
|259.65
|261.25
|257.95
|259.45
|Down .10
|Nov
|260.95
|262.30
|258.90
|260.15
|Down .15
|Dec
|260.75
|263.40
|258.60
|260.65
|Down .20
|Jan
|262.15
|262.30
|261.25
|261.25
|Down .25
|Feb
|261.70
|Down .20
|Mar
|261.75
|264.05
|259.75
|261.70
|Down .20
|Apr
|262.15
|Down .20
|May
|263.20
|263.20
|260.75
|262.30
|Down .35
|Jun
|262.80
|Down .30
|Jul
|263.65
|264.10
|261.45
|263.00
|Down .40
|Aug
|263.50
|Down .40
|Sep
|264.80
|264.80
|262.50
|263.75
|Down .45
|Oct
|264.30
|Down .45
|Nov
|264.75
|Down .45
|Dec
|264.85
|Down .45
|Jan
|265.35
|Down .45
|Feb
|265.75
|Down .45
|Mar
|265.80
|Down .40
|Apr
|265.85
|Down .40
|May
|266.40
|Down .40
|Jun
|266.65
|Down .40
|Jul
|266.80
|Down .40
|Aug
|266.95
|Down .40
|Sep
|267.10
|Down .40
|Dec
|267.50
|Down .40
|Mar
|267.80
|Down .40
|May
|267.85
|Down .40
|Jul
|268.00
|Down .40
|Sep
|268.05
|Down .40
|Dec
|268.10
|Down .40
|Mar
|268.15
|Down .40
|May
|268.20
|Down .40
|Jul
|268.25
|Down .40
|Sep
|268.30
|Down .40
|Dec
|268.35
|Down .40
|Mar
|268.40
|Down .40
|May
|268.45
|Down .40
|Jul
|268.50
|Down .40