BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2019/09/21 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 259.30 261.15 256.95 259.00 Down .10
Oct 259.65 261.25 257.95 259.45 Down .10
Nov 260.95 262.30 258.90 260.15 Down .15
Dec 260.75 263.40 258.60 260.65 Down .20
Jan 262.15 262.30 261.25 261.25 Down .25
Feb 261.70 Down .20
Mar 261.75 264.05 259.75 261.70 Down .20
Apr 262.15 Down .20
May 263.20 263.20 260.75 262.30 Down .35
Jun 262.80 Down .30
Jul 263.65 264.10 261.45 263.00 Down .40
Aug 263.50 Down .40
Sep 264.80 264.80 262.50 263.75 Down .45
Oct 264.30 Down .45
Nov 264.75 Down .45
Dec 264.85 Down .45
Jan 265.35 Down .45
Feb 265.75 Down .45
Mar 265.80 Down .40
Apr 265.85 Down .40
May 266.40 Down .40
Jun 266.65 Down .40
Jul 266.80 Down .40
Aug 266.95 Down .40
Sep 267.10 Down .40
Dec 267.50 Down .40
Mar 267.80 Down .40
May 267.85 Down .40
Jul 268.00 Down .40
Sep 268.05 Down .40
Dec 268.10 Down .40
Mar 268.15 Down .40
May 268.20 Down .40
Jul 268.25 Down .40
Sep 268.30 Down .40
Dec 268.35 Down .40
Mar 268.40 Down .40
May 268.45 Down .40
Jul 268.50 Down .40