COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is moving back to her native South Carolina, re-establishing a home base and also fueling speculation that a return to politics is next on her to-do list.

The 47-year-old former South Carolina governor, who left office in 2017 to join the Trump administration, closed Friday on a home on Kiawah Island, a tony golf community near Charleston.

Haley has been living in New York City since resigning her post at the end of 2018 but has maintained high popularity in South Carolina. This year, she joined the Boeing Co. board, founded a nonprofit and will soon embark on a tour to promote a new book, a step commonly taken by many on the road toward the White House.