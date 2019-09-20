AGRA, India (AP) — Families from the Himalayan region of Kashmir have traveled nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) in sweltering heat to meet relatives being held in an Indian jail in the city of Agra.

At least 4,000 people, mostly young men, have been arrested in Indian-held Kashmir since the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a security clampdown and scrapped the region's semi-autonomy on Aug. 5, according to police officials and records reviewed by AP.

Around 250 of the arrested people have been moved outside Kashmir and put behind bars in Indian jails.

The records show that nearly 300 of those arrested are being held under the Public Safety Act, which allows authorities to hold people for up to two years without trial.