A Kashmiri family awaits their turn to meet a relative in Agra Central Jail in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Families from the Himalayan region
A Kashmiri man holds on to iron grills of a window as he awaits his turn to meet his son at Agra Central Jail in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
A Kashmiri man comforts his wife inside the waiting room of Agra Central Jail as they wait for their turn to meet their son in Agra, India, Friday, Se
Mohammad Ashraf Malik, a Kashmiri man whose son is lodged in Agra Central Jail, speaks with the Associated Press outside the jail, in Agra, India, Fri
Mohammad Ashraf Malik, a Kashmiri man whose son is lodged in Agra Central Jail, shows a permission letter to meet his son as he speaks with the Associ
Maryam Rasool, wife of a Kashmiri prisoner Aamir Parviaz Rather who is lodged in Agra Central Jail, speaks with the Associated Press after meeting her
Maryam Rasool, wife of a Kashmiri prisoner Aamir Parviaz Rather who is lodged in Agra central jail, walks with her mother-in-law and son after meeting
Kashmiris leave the Agra Central Jail premise after meeting a relative lodged in the jail, in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. Families from the H
A Kashmiri man walks in the Agra Central Jail premise after meeting his brother-in-law who is lodged in the jail, in Agra, India, Friday, Sept. 20, 20
AGRA, India (AP) — Families from the Himalayan region of Kashmir have traveled nearly 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) in sweltering heat to meet relatives being held in an Indian jail in the city of Agra.
At least 4,000 people, mostly young men, have been arrested in Indian-held Kashmir since the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a security clampdown and scrapped the region's semi-autonomy on Aug. 5, according to police officials and records reviewed by AP.
Around 250 of the arrested people have been moved outside Kashmir and put behind bars in Indian jails.
The records show that nearly 300 of those arrested are being held under the Public Safety Act, which allows authorities to hold people for up to two years without trial.