NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Sullivan may or may not win at this weekend's Emmy Awards, but it's a sure bet that his attire will be unconventional on the red carpet.

Sullivan has donned a top hat and cane, brightly colored flowered pants and suits with flashy patterns at other events.

The "This is Us" actor says it's a form of creative expression, and the notion that everyone learns lessons from failure gives him the courage to take risks.

Sullivan is nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Toby.

The awards will be given out Sunday in Los Angeles.