All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-New York
|100
|54
|.649
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|55-23
|45-31
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|.588
|9½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|43-32
|47-31
|Boston
|80
|72
|.526
|19
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|37-41
|43-31
|Toronto
|62
|91
|.405
|37½
|28
|7-3
|W-4
|31-44
|31-47
|Baltimore
|49
|104
|.320
|50½
|41
|3-7
|L-4
|23-55
|26-49
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Minnesota
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|44-34
|50-25
|Cleveland
|90
|63
|.588
|4
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|47-31
|43-32
|Chicago
|66
|86
|.434
|27½
|23½
|4-6
|W-1
|35-39
|31-47
|Kansas City
|56
|98
|.364
|38½
|34½
|3-7
|L-3
|29-47
|27-51
|Detroit
|45
|107
|.296
|48½
|44½
|3-7
|L-3
|21-54
|24-53
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Houston
|100
|53
|.654
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|58-20
|42-33
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|8
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|50-28
|42-33
|Texas
|74
|79
|.484
|26
|16
|4-6
|L-5
|42-33
|32-46
|Los Angeles
|69
|84
|.451
|31
|21
|2-8
|L-1
|36-39
|33-45
|Seattle
|65
|88
|.425
|35
|25
|7-3
|W-5
|33-42
|32-46
___
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Atlanta
|94
|60
|.610
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|48-30
|46-30
|Washington
|83
|68
|.550
|9½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|42-31
|41-37
|New York
|79
|73
|.520
|14
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|43-31
|36-42
|Philadelphia
|78
|73
|.517
|14½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|43-35
|35-38
|Miami
|53
|99
|.349
|40
|29½
|2-8
|L-1
|29-49
|24-50
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|St. Louis
|86
|67
|.562
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|49-29
|37-38
|Milwaukee
|83
|70
|.542
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|46-32
|37-38
|Chicago
|82
|71
|.536
|4
|1
|5-5
|L-3
|51-27
|31-44
|Cincinnati
|72
|81
|.471
|14
|11
|6-4
|W-2
|40-35
|32-46
|Pittsburgh
|65
|88
|.425
|21
|18
|3-7
|L-6
|31-44
|34-44
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|98
|55
|.641
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|57-21
|41-34
|Arizona
|78
|75
|.510
|20
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|39-36
|39-39
|San Francisco
|74
|79
|.484
|24
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|33-42
|41-37
|San Diego
|69
|84
|.451
|29
|14
|3-7
|L-1
|35-40
|34-44
|Colorado
|66
|87
|.431
|32
|17
|6-4
|L-2
|40-38
|26-49
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Boston 5, San Francisco 4
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Toronto (Zeuch 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 14-6), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Detroit (Alexander 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Minnesota (Berríos 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Miley 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Burke 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.
___
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4
Boston 5, San Francisco 4
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 16-6), 7:20 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-6) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-8), 8:40 p.m.
Colorado (González 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.