Baseball Expanded Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/20 22:01

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-New York 100 54 .649 _ _ 6-4 W-1 55-23 45-31
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588 _ 6-4 W-1 43-32 47-31
Boston 80 72 .526 19 4-6 W-1 37-41 43-31
Toronto 62 91 .405 37½ 28 7-3 W-4 31-44 31-47
Baltimore 49 104 .320 50½ 41 3-7 L-4 23-55 26-49
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Minnesota 94 59 .614 _ _ 6-4 W-1 44-34 50-25
Cleveland 90 63 .588 4 _ 8-2 W-4 47-31 43-32
Chicago 66 86 .434 27½ 23½ 4-6 W-1 35-39 31-47
Kansas City 56 98 .364 38½ 34½ 3-7 L-3 29-47 27-51
Detroit 45 107 .296 48½ 44½ 3-7 L-3 21-54 24-53
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Houston 100 53 .654 _ _ 7-3 W-5 58-20 42-33
Oakland 92 61 .601 8 _ 8-2 W-2 50-28 42-33
Texas 74 79 .484 26 16 4-6 L-5 42-33 32-46
Los Angeles 69 84 .451 31 21 2-8 L-1 36-39 33-45
Seattle 65 88 .425 35 25 7-3 W-5 33-42 32-46

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Atlanta 94 60 .610 _ _ 5-5 W-1 48-30 46-30
Washington 83 68 .550 _ 5-5 L-1 42-31 41-37
New York 79 73 .520 14 7-3 W-2 43-31 36-42
Philadelphia 78 73 .517 14½ 4 5-5 L-1 43-35 35-38
Miami 53 99 .349 40 29½ 2-8 L-1 29-49 24-50
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 86 67 .562 _ _ 5-5 W-2 49-29 37-38
Milwaukee 83 70 .542 3 _ 8-2 W-1 46-32 37-38
Chicago 82 71 .536 4 1 5-5 L-3 51-27 31-44
Cincinnati 72 81 .471 14 11 6-4 W-2 40-35 32-46
Pittsburgh 65 88 .425 21 18 3-7 L-6 31-44 34-44
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 98 55 .641 _ _ 6-4 L-1 57-21 41-34
Arizona 78 75 .510 20 5 3-7 W-1 39-36 39-39
San Francisco 74 79 .484 24 9 5-5 L-1 33-42 41-37
San Diego 69 84 .451 29 14 3-7 L-1 35-40 34-44
Colorado 66 87 .431 32 17 6-4 L-2 40-38 26-49

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

Friday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Zeuch 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 14-6), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Detroit (Alexander 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Minnesota (Berríos 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Miley 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Thursday's Games

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 4

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 1

St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 11-7) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 9-9), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 17-6) at Miami (Hernandez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Marvel 0-2) at Milwaukee (Davies 10-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 1-0) at Atlanta (Fried 16-6), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-6) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-8), 8:40 p.m.

Colorado (González 1-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 12-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.