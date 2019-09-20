American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|100
|54
|.649
|_
|Tampa Bay
|90
|63
|.588
|9½
|Boston
|80
|72
|.526
|19
|Toronto
|62
|91
|.405
|37½
|Baltimore
|49
|104
|.320
|50½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|Cleveland
|90
|63
|.588
|4
|Chicago
|66
|86
|.434
|27½
|Kansas City
|56
|98
|.364
|38½
|Detroit
|45
|107
|.296
|48½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Houston
|100
|53
|.654
|_
|Oakland
|92
|61
|.601
|8
|Texas
|74
|79
|.484
|26
|Los Angeles
|69
|84
|.451
|31
|Seattle
|65
|88
|.425
|35
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
Boston 5, San Francisco 4
Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 8, Baltimore 4
Cleveland 7, Detroit 0
Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Toronto (Zeuch 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 14-6), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Detroit (Alexander 1-3), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Minnesota (Berríos 13-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Miley 14-5), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Burke 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.