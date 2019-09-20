  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/09/20 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
x-New York 100 54 .649 _
Tampa Bay 90 63 .588
Boston 80 72 .526 19
Toronto 62 91 .405 37½
Baltimore 49 104 .320 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 94 59 .614 _
Cleveland 90 63 .588 4
Chicago 66 86 .434 27½
Kansas City 56 98 .364 38½
Detroit 45 107 .296 48½
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 100 53 .654 _
Oakland 92 61 .601 8
Texas 74 79 .484 26
Los Angeles 69 84 .451 31
Seattle 65 88 .425 35

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday's Games

Boston 5, San Francisco 4

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees 9, L.A. Angels 1

Toronto 8, Baltimore 4

Cleveland 7, Detroit 0

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 5

Friday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Zeuch 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Paxton 14-6), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 6-1), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Nova 10-12) at Detroit (Alexander 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Sparkman 4-11) at Minnesota (Berríos 13-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-3) at Houston (Miley 14-5), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Vargas 6-8) at Cleveland (Plesac 8-6), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Burke 0-1) at Oakland (Manaea 2-0), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6:37 p.m.