TOKYO (AP) — Japan has beaten Russia 30-10 in the opening match of the Rugby World Cup at Tokyo Stadium.

___

Japan 30 (Kotaro Matsushima 3, Pieter Labuschagne tries; Yu Tamura conversion, 2 penalties, Rikiya Matsuda conversion), Russia 10 (Kirill Golosnitskiy try; Yuri Kushnarev conversion, penalty). HT: 12-7