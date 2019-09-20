  1. Home
  2. Politics

US Navy guided missile cruiser sails through Taiwan Strait

Eighth passage of US Navy ship so far this year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/20 20:36
The USS Antietam (photo by John Decoursey).

The USS Antietam (photo by John Decoursey). (By Wikimedia Commons)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the day Taiwan announced diplomatic relations with the Pacific island nation of Kiribati were ending, a United States Navy guided missile cruiser sailed through the Taiwan Strait, reports said Friday (September 20).

The Ministry of National Defense identified the ship as the USS Antietam based in the Japanese port of Yokosuka, the Central News Agency reported.

The ship sailed from north to south and had made a similar journey last July. Its latest trip was the eighth passage of a US Navy vessel through the straits between Taiwan and China so far this year.

The military said it had been closely monitoring the Antietam’s journey, and nothing unexpected had happened. The waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan were being watched permanently to follow the movements of ships and aircraft, so there was no need for the public to be worried, CNA quoted a military statement.
Taiwan Strait
US Navy
guided missile cruiser
USS Antietam
Ministry of National Defense

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan military corrects record after New York Times publishes false claim
Taiwan military corrects record after New York Times publishes false claim
2019/09/10 17:37
Canadian Navy frigate makes transit through Taiwan Strait
Canadian Navy frigate makes transit through Taiwan Strait
2019/09/10 15:13
Philippine Navy sailed through Taiwan Strait escorted by Coast Guard
Philippine Navy sailed through Taiwan Strait escorted by Coast Guard
2019/09/10 14:32
Taiwan sending teams to Europe, US to verify submarine prototype components
Taiwan sending teams to Europe, US to verify submarine prototype components
2019/09/09 14:47
Taiwan to use name ‘Republic of China’ at 2020 World Drill Championships
Taiwan to use name ‘Republic of China’ at 2020 World Drill Championships
2019/09/07 16:43