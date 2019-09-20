TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On the day Taiwan announced diplomatic relations with the Pacific island nation of Kiribati were ending, a United States Navy guided missile cruiser sailed through the Taiwan Strait, reports said Friday (September 20).

The Ministry of National Defense identified the ship as the USS Antietam based in the Japanese port of Yokosuka, the Central News Agency reported.

The ship sailed from north to south and had made a similar journey last July. Its latest trip was the eighth passage of a US Navy vessel through the straits between Taiwan and China so far this year.

The military said it had been closely monitoring the Antietam’s journey, and nothing unexpected had happened. The waters and airspace surrounding Taiwan were being watched permanently to follow the movements of ships and aircraft, so there was no need for the public to be worried, CNA quoted a military statement.

