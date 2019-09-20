MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine health officials have confirmed a second case of polio in a 5-year-old child a day after declaring the country's first outbreak in nearly two decades and announced plans for a massive immunization program.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Friday that authorities confirmed the second case in a boy from Laguna province south of Manila after samples were found positive for the polio virus.

Health officials declared a new outbreak Thursday after confirming the disease in a 3-year-old girl in southern Lanao del Sur province. They said the polio virus has also been detected in sewage in Manila and in waterways in the southern Davao region, prompting plans for an immunization drive starting next month.