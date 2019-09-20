TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s tourism promotion efforts received a significant boost Thursday (September 19) when they won three 2019 Gold Awards at a Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) ceremony in Kazakhstan.

Taiwan received the three prizes for the categories of Marketing – Secondary Government Destination, Environmental Education Program and Heritage and Culture Heritage, the Central News Agency reported.

Not only was this the most successful year ever for Taiwan at the awards, but it showed the recognition that the international travel world held for the island nation’s efforts, the Tourism Bureau said.

Key campaigns which contributed to winning the awards were promotional efforts linking national parks with the protection of nature and wildlife such as purple butterflies in the Siraya National Scenic Area and buzzards on Baguashan, officials said.

The Heritage and Culture Heritage Award was the result of the protection of traditional slate houses in the Payuwan tribal village in the Maolin National Scenic Area, which not only managed to attract tourists but also contributed to the return of indigenous people to the area, according to CNA.

PATA was established in 1951, with Taiwan as one of its founding members.

