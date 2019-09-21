The Navy has recently signed a contract to acquire three indigenous short-range anti-ship systems produced by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the military said Friday.
The arms package, worth NT$286 million (US$9.26 million), is scheduled to be delivered by December 2022, it said.
According to Taiwan military's top research facility, the automated defense system is available in two configurations -- a fixed-position type for land use and a ship-based version.
The system is armed with two 20mm guns, with ammunition boxes mounted on each side of the turret.
The short-range defense weapons system is integrated with optical imagery identification, target tracking and accurate servo motors to ensure rapid and precise firepower, the NCSIST said.
Taiwan's Navy places order for locally built anti-ship guns
Navy signs contract for three domestically produced short-range anti-ship systems from NCSIST
