The Navy has recently signed a contract to acquire three indigenous short-range anti-ship systems produced by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the military said Friday.



The arms package, worth NT$286 million (US$9.26 million), is scheduled to be delivered by December 2022, it said.



According to Taiwan military's top research facility, the automated defense system is available in two configurations -- a fixed-position type for land use and a ship-based version.



The system is armed with two 20mm guns, with ammunition boxes mounted on each side of the turret.



The short-range defense weapons system is integrated with optical imagery identification, target tracking and accurate servo motors to ensure rapid and precise firepower, the NCSIST said.