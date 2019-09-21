  1. Home
Taiwan's Navy places order for locally built anti-ship guns

Navy signs contract for three domestically produced short-range anti-ship systems from NCSIST

By  Central News Agency
2019/09/21 11:30
(Photo from National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology)

The Navy has recently signed a contract to acquire three indigenous short-range anti-ship systems produced by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST), the military said Friday.

The arms package, worth NT$286 million (US$9.26 million), is scheduled to be delivered by December 2022, it said.

According to Taiwan military's top research facility, the automated defense system is available in two configurations -- a fixed-position type for land use and a ship-based version.

The system is armed with two 20mm guns, with ammunition boxes mounted on each side of the turret.

The short-range defense weapons system is integrated with optical imagery identification, target tracking and accurate servo motors to ensure rapid and precise firepower, the NCSIST said.
