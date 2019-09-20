Toggle navigation
World
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Taiwan News Weekly Roundup
Photo of the Day
2020 Taiwan Presidential Election
2019 Smart City Summit
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
World
Inside Europe 20.09.2019
By
Deutsche Welle
2019/09/20 18:02
Updated : 2019-09-20 18:22 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Son of Solomon Islands PM makes hasty retreat from Taiwan after diplomatic switch to China
Doctor forces medical conference in Rwanda to change country name to Taiwan
Foreign tourists to enjoy 'buy 1, get 1 free' deal on Taiwan's HSR until Jan. 20, 2020
Chinese student chokes HK dormmate at Taiwanese college over post-it note
Breaking News: Kiribati switches recognition to China, Taiwan loses second Pacific ally in one week
Hong Kong refuses visa extension for Taiwan Investigation Bureau official
Oxford scholar publishes response paper to Taiwan president's LSE dissertation
Family of Filipina killed by acid spill to receive compensation from Taiwanese firm
Allies of Taiwan sign petition calling for its participation in UN
Solomon Islands shifts ties from Taiwan to China for US$500 million in 'aid'