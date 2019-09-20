MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says haze blown by monsoon winds from intentionally ignited fires in Indonesia has started to affect some regions in the western Philippines and raised concerns about aviation safety and possible health risks.

Landrico Dalida Jr., the deputy administrator of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, said Friday that light to moderate haze has affected the southern city of Zamboanga, the central cities of Cebu and Dumaguete and the western province of Palawan.

Dalida says if visibility worsens, airport officials and airlines may consider canceling flights out of safety concerns. He advised people to wear masks if the haze becomes a health risk.

Smoke from Indonesia's fires has blanketed parts of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand in a noxious haze.