  1. Home
  2. Culture

'Formosa' by Taiwan's Cloud Gate ranked among best dances of the century

'Formosa' was Lin Hwai-min’s final dance for Cloud Gate Dance Theatre

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/20 17:24
Cloud Gate's 'Formosa' ranked 14th best dance of the century. (Cloud Gate photo)

Cloud Gate's 'Formosa' ranked 14th best dance of the century. (Cloud Gate photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A work by Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theatre has been selected as one of The Guardian's 20 best dances of the 21st century.

The Guardian on Wednesday (Sept. 18) ranked "Formosa," a dance by celebrated Taiwanese choreographer Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), founder of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (雲門舞集), as number 14 on its list of the century's 20 top dances.

The news agency lauded "Formosa," which debuted in 2017, as a showcase of "both the sure hand of long experience and an imagination still fresh and full of wonder.”

It went on to praise the dance as being an homage to Taiwan that is "as distilled, elegant and dense with imagery as the Chinese script itself, whether Lin is contemplating an egret, a war, city life or the sea." Cloud Gate recently stated in a press release that it has been collaborating with TAO Dance Theater on a project that will go on stage in October.
Cloud Gate Dance Theatre
Lin Hwai-min

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Cloud Gate featured in New York Times
Taiwan’s Cloud Gate featured in New York Times
2019/08/01 14:16
Cloud Gate Theater Taipei outdoor performance marks Lin Hwai-min's swan song
Cloud Gate Theater Taipei outdoor performance marks Lin Hwai-min's swan song
2019/07/29 11:37
Curtain falls for Cloud Gate's Lin Hwai-min
Curtain falls for Cloud Gate's Lin Hwai-min
2019/07/24 16:30
Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theater Director recognized for life achievement
Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theater Director recognized for life achievement
2019/02/19 17:03
Taiwan’s Cloud Gate Theater overcomes obstacles in staging ‘Pine Smoke’ in Barcelona
Taiwan’s Cloud Gate Theater overcomes obstacles in staging ‘Pine Smoke’ in Barcelona
2018/07/11 16:15