TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A work by Taiwan's Cloud Gate Dance Theatre has been selected as one of The Guardian's 20 best dances of the 21st century.

The Guardian on Wednesday (Sept. 18) ranked "Formosa," a dance by celebrated Taiwanese choreographer Lin Hwai-min (林懷民), founder of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre (雲門舞集), as number 14 on its list of the century's 20 top dances.

The news agency lauded "Formosa," which debuted in 2017, as a showcase of "both the sure hand of long experience and an imagination still fresh and full of wonder.”

It went on to praise the dance as being an homage to Taiwan that is "as distilled, elegant and dense with imagery as the Chinese script itself, whether Lin is contemplating an egret, a war, city life or the sea." Cloud Gate recently stated in a press release that it has been collaborating with TAO Dance Theater on a project that will go on stage in October.