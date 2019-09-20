  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taipei KMT mayoral candidate insists on legal appeal against election result

Court should rule that voting and counting ballots at the same time is illegal: Ting

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/09/20 17:10
2018 KMT Taipei City mayoral candidate Ting Shou-chung.

2018 KMT Taipei City mayoral candidate Ting Shou-chung. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Kuomintang (KMT) candidate in last year’s Taipei City mayoral election, Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), said Friday (September 20) he was pushing through with his legal case because he wanted the court to rule that having votes counted while voters were still casting their ballots was illegal.

Ting lost the election last November by a mere 3,000 votes to independent incumbent Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), but a district-level court ruled against his objections to the outcome.

On Friday, Ting appeared at a session of the Taiwan High Court treating his latest appeal, the United Daily News reported. The core of his latest case was to prove that it was illegal to start counting the ballots while voting was still taking place, Ting said.

The November local and regional elections were combined with votes on 11 referendums, causing long lines at several poll stations with voting unable to be completed by the usual cut-off time of 4 p.m.

The Central Election Commission acknowledged in court Friday there had been problems with the organization of the vote, but not to the extent that laws or the Constitution were violated.

The Taipei City Election Commission argued that if voters arriving before 4 p.m. had been turned away, that would have constituted a real violation of the principle of fair elections, the United Daily News reported.
2018 local elections
Taipei City Mayor
Ting Shou-chung
Ko Wen-je
KMT
CEC

RELATED ARTICLES

Parents of Taipei City Mayor too late to help him register for presidential election
Parents of Taipei City Mayor too late to help him register for presidential election
2019/09/17 20:07
Taiwan People’s Party website hacked in cyberattack
Taiwan People’s Party website hacked in cyberattack
2019/09/16 10:48
Former KMT leader says no to Taiwan vice-presidential candidacy
Former KMT leader says no to Taiwan vice-presidential candidacy
2019/09/14 16:37
Three contenders pick up registration forms for 2020 Taiwan presidential election
Three contenders pick up registration forms for 2020 Taiwan presidential election
2019/09/13 13:54
Taiwan's KMT lashes out at Foxconn tycoon for jumping ship
Taiwan's KMT lashes out at Foxconn tycoon for jumping ship
2019/09/12 17:58