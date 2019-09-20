TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Kuomintang (KMT) candidate in last year’s Taipei City mayoral election, Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), said Friday (September 20) he was pushing through with his legal case because he wanted the court to rule that having votes counted while voters were still casting their ballots was illegal.

Ting lost the election last November by a mere 3,000 votes to independent incumbent Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), but a district-level court ruled against his objections to the outcome.

On Friday, Ting appeared at a session of the Taiwan High Court treating his latest appeal, the United Daily News reported. The core of his latest case was to prove that it was illegal to start counting the ballots while voting was still taking place, Ting said.

The November local and regional elections were combined with votes on 11 referendums, causing long lines at several poll stations with voting unable to be completed by the usual cut-off time of 4 p.m.

The Central Election Commission acknowledged in court Friday there had been problems with the organization of the vote, but not to the extent that laws or the Constitution were violated.

The Taipei City Election Commission argued that if voters arriving before 4 p.m. had been turned away, that would have constituted a real violation of the principle of fair elections, the United Daily News reported.

