TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival has released its latest lineup of films to be screened.

The Taipei Golden Horse Film Festival has announced its film lineup, which includes “The White Crow,” “Honey Boy,” and “Jojo Rabbit,” which was previously voted the most popular work at the Toronto International Film Festival. The black humor film was directed by Taika Waititi, and its cast included Scarlett Johansson, Sam Rockwell, and Roman Griffin Davis.

“The White Crow” was directed and produced by Ralph Fiennes. It is based on the life and career of Rudolf Nureyev, the Soviet ballet dancer and choreographer.

“Honey Boy” was directed by Alma Har’el, with a screenplay written by Shia LaBeouf based on his experiences as a child star. It specifically emphasizes the relationship between a young actor and his father, who is played by LaBeouf.