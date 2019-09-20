TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The government was presenting the first balanced budget in 22 years, showing it valued fiscal discipline, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇振昌) said Friday (September 20).

The leader of the Cabinet made the remarks as the Legislative Yuan was reviewing the central government budget for 2020 Friday. Both sides of the ledger, the spending and the income, showed a figure of about NT$2.1 trillion (US$67.8 billion), the Liberty Times reported.

While intensifying trade disputes cast a cloud of uncertainty over the global economy, Taiwan had been able to benefit from companies investing in the island to avoid the fallout from the trade war between the United States and China, Su said. He pointed out that new technologies such as 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) would also give the Taiwanese economy a boost.

The premier saw the positive trends last well into the next year, while mentioning wind energy as another key element of the economic picture.

Su emphasized that the first balanced budget since 1999 had come about despite continuing government investment in large-scale projects to improve the public’s standard of living, the Liberty Times reported.

