[Last update at 13:40 p.m. Sept. 20]

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has lost a second Pacific ally in a single week, as Kiribati moves to switch recognition to China, leaving the island nation with only 15 allies.

“The government of the Republic of Kiribati officially notified our government on Sept. 20 that it is terminating diplomatic relations with Taiwan,” said Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Friday (Sept. 20) at a press conference.

Wu declared that Taiwan would end formal relations with Kiribati effective immediately. The government will call off all the bilateral projects, withdrawing its embassy, diplomats, and technical and medical missions in the Pacific nation, he added.

This comes as yet another blow to Taiwan, as its diplomatic relations with the Solomon Islands were severed on Monday (Sept. 16) after the Pacific island state’s cabinet voted unanimously in favor of switching ties to China.

Wu denied that there is a domino effect in the Pacific after the Solomon Islands’ decision. He said the country’s relations with its remaining allies in the region, including the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau and Tuvalu, remain stable.