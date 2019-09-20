Pedestrians are reflected in the window of a store that sells glasses, watches and thermometers, and which features a large image of a person wearing
A protester in camouflage carries a toy weapon during a protest against fuel shortages, as two police officers walk past him in Port-au-Prince, Haiti,
Women hold torches after lawmakers failed to pass a law that decriminalizes abortion in cases of rape, outside the National Assembly in Quito, Ecuador
A soldier salutes the Mexican flag during a ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the 1985 earthquake in Mexico City, early Thursday, Sept. 19, 201
Fans of the Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata soccer team hold up photos of their team's new head coach, Diego Maradona, at a local tournament soccer match
A demonstrator blocks a street during a protest demanding the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Sunday, Sept.
A towering stone post topped with a round billboard pointing out the straw roof home where Bolivia's President Evo Morales was born stands on the outs
Revelers celebrate as fireworks explode over the Metropolitan Cathedral after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gave the annual independence shout
An owl stands after a fire in the savanna near the neighborhood Jardim Mangueiral, near Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Brasilia, which is
A man stands next to a dead killer whale near Mar Chiquita, Argentina, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Seven killer whales were stranded on the coast before r
Fans of Brazil's Corinthians throw streamers before the start of a Copa Sudamericana semifinal soccer match against Ecuador's Independiente del Valle
Blindfolded tourists walk through El Tejar cemetery in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. They're there to get a taste of death while still al
Supporters of President Nicolas Maduro holds a banner of Venezuela's independence hero Simon Bolivar during a rally celebrating 11 years of the Social
Children eat at a soup kitchen on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019. Lawmakers passed a food emergency bill aimed to b
Patients are evacuated from a burning hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. The fire forced staff to hastily evacuate patients
Rain drops cover a car's window shield prior to the arrival of a new tropical depression, that turned into Tropical Storm Humberto, in the aftermath o
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
Haiti came to a standstill with no public transportation and banks, government offices and schools shut down amid street protests over a three-week fuel crisis.
Lawmakers in Ecuador enraged abortion rights activists by rejecting the decriminalization of abortion in cases of rape and incest.
Mexicans somberly marked the anniversary of Sept. 19 earthquakes in 1985 and 2017, just a few days after celebrating the 1810 call to arms by priest Miguel Hidalgo that touched off the successful war for independence from Spain.
Some Hondurans demanded the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who has suffered a credibility crisis since the nation's Supreme Court cleared the way for his re-election despite a constitutional ban.
In Brazil, a fire erupted in a Rio de Janeiro hospital, forcing staff to hastily evacuate patients to the street, but 11 people died. Fires continued to burn in Brazil's savannah and the Amazon region.
People in Argentina successfully got six killer whales back into the sea after they were stranded on a beach, but a seventh died.
Also in Argentina, children ate at a soup kitchen the day before lawmakers passed a food emergency bill aimed at boosting soup kitchens around the country amid food price hikes.
Fans of Brazil's Corinthians soccer club filled the air with streamers at a Copa Sudamericana match with Ecuador's Independiente del Valle.
