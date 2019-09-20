TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the opening day of the Rugby World Cup in Japan (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

England will start its Rugby World Cup campaign with George Ford at flyhalf and captain Owen Farrell at inside center.

England head coach Eddie Jones also selected Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Billy Vunipola in the backrow for Sunday's Pool C game against Tonga in Sapporo, meaning newcomer Lewis Ludlam is on the bench.

Farrell and Manu Tuilagi form the center combination, and Jonny May, Anthony Watson and Elliot Dally are in the back three. There was no place in the 23 for Fiji-born wing Joe Cokanasiga, who has been struggling with a knee injury.

As expected, Vunipola's brother Mako is not fit, so Kyle Sinckler comes in at tighthead prop alongside hooker Jamie George and loosehead Joe Marler.

Jones says England is expecting a "ferocious" challenge from a Tonga lineup which will be "full of pride and passion."

England Lineup: Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson, Manu Tuilagi, Owen Farrell, Jonny May, George Ford, Ben Youngs; Billy Vunipola, Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Maro Itoje, Courtney Lawes, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Joe Marler. Reserves: Luke Cowan-Dickie, Ellis Genge, Dan Cole, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Willi Heinz, Henry Slade, Jonathan Joseph.

___

12 p.m.

Namibia head coach Phil Davies has elevated lock Tjiuee Uanivi to lead the team in the absence of Johan Deysel for its Rugby World Cup opener against Italy.

Namibia is participating in its sixth World Cup and scrumhalf Eugene Jantjies will feature in his fourth if he comes off the bench against the Italians in a Pool B game on Sunday at Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

Center Darryl De La Harpe was selected in the centers to make his 50th test appearance for Namibia.

The squads for Sunday's three group games are scheduled to be announced before the tournament opener between host Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium later Friday.

Defending champion New Zealand and two-time champion South Africa are meeting Saturday in the first of the Pool B games.

___

Namibia lineup: Johan Tromp, Chad Plato, Justin Newman, Darryl De La Harpe, JC Greyling, Cliven Loubser, Damian Stevens; Janco Venter, Wian Conradie, Rohan Kitshoff, Tjiuee Uanivi (captain), PJ Van Lill, Johannes Coetzee, Torsten George Van Jaarsveld, Andre Rademeyer. Reserves: Louis van der Westhuizen, AJ De Klerk, Nelius Theron, Johan Retief, Max Katjijeko, Eugene Jantjies, Helarius Axasman Kisting, Lesley Klim.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports