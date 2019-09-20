Taiwan badminton star Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) defeated Japan's Aya Ohori to advance to the quarterfinals of the women's singles at the 2019 China Open on Thursday.



Tai, ranked world No. 4 and seeded sixth at the tournament, beat Ohori 21-19, 21-14 in two straight games that lasted 36 minutes.



Tai continued her domination of the Japanese player, having beaten her in their five previous encounters.



The match was finely balanced in the opening game at 14-14 when Tai won the next four points, and despite a late surge by Ohori, hung on to take the first game 21-19.



In the second game, the 25-year old Taiwanese continued her aggressive approach and led from the beginning, going on to win the match comfortably.



Tai next meets world No. 28 Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand.



The China Open is part of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super Series tournaments, and one of the three BWF World Tour Super 1000 events.



The tournament, which comes with a US$1 million purse, runs until Sunday.