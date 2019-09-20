In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a man uses his mobile phone to take photos of a forest fire in Kampar, Riau province, Indonesia. Indonesia
In this Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, file photo, smoke billows from forest fires in Kahayan Hilir, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Forest fires razed hun
In this Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, file photo, a man braves tear gas fired by the police in Hong Kong. Police fired a water cannon and tear gas at protes
In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, police detain a man after fights broke out between pro-China supporters and anti-government protesters o
In this Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, people move on boats past submerged houses by the River Ganges in Prayagraj, India. Heavy monsoon rains h
In this Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, a priest covers the ears of living goddess Kumari as soldiers fire a gun as a part of rituals during Indra
In this Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, file photo, former living goddess Kumari, center, watches the Indra Jatra festival, an eight-day festival that honors
In this Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, an armored military vehicle passes along a street in Beijing. Many of the streets in the central part of
In this Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa plays against China's Chen Meng during their women's team table tennis final matc
In this Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, Japanese honor guard members prepare for inspection by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Defense Minister Ta
In this Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, a woman looks at Chiharu Shiota's art installation titled "Uncertain Journey" at the Mori Art Museum, in
In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, Hindu devotees walk towards the River Ganges to make their offerings after performing Pind Daan rituals in
Forest fires rage in Indonesia, sending noxious haze around Southeast Asia.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a man braves tear gas fired by police in Hong Kong as violence flares anew during ongoing protests.
In India, people move on boats past submerged houses on the River Ganges, where heavy monsoon rains have caused floods that have forced the evacuation of thousands of people.
In Nepal, a priest covers the ears of a girl revered as a living goddess as soldiers fire a gun as a part of rituals during the Indra Jatra festival.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
