TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Between 45 to 47 percent of Taiwanese suffer from the so-called "Asian flush," the highest rate in the world, according to a Stanford University study.

The enzyme aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH2) plays a crucial role in human metabolism of alcohol, but people who easily become flushed even after only having one drink, may have the genetic mutation of this enzyme responsible for what is often referred to as the "Asian Alcohol Facial Flushing Syndrome" or "Asian flush" response. Two alleles of ALDH2 -- ALDH2*1 and ALDH2*2 -- are genetic mutations that most often appear in populations of East Asian countries such as China, where about 35 percent of the population has the mutation, while 30 percent of Japanese and 20 percent of Koreans have the variant.

Taiwan has the dubious distinction of having the highest Asian flush rate in the world at between 45 to 47 percent, according to a study by the Stanford-Taiwan ALDH2 Deficiency Research (STAR) Consortium. Less than 5% of people of European descent exhibit a similar response to alcohol, and those who do generally do not carry the ALDH2 alleles associated with the Asian flush.

Three general studies have found that the two Asian alleles of the ALDH2 gene result in very different physical responses to the ingestion of alcohol. Those who carry the ALDH2*1 allele, may experience a mild blush, but little in the way of physical discomfort. However people with ALDH2*2 mutation will become flushed after consuming even small quantities of alcohol, of whom about 6% are completely unable to metabolize the acetaldehyde resulting from drinking. In addition to a deep reddening of the face, people in this second group may also experience palpitations, nausea, vomiting and other physical discomfort.

Individuals with the ALDH2*1 mutation have an increased risk of certain types of cancer, such as pancreatic and esophageal cancer. However, those with the ALDH*2 allele not only face a higher risk of cancer but also a 1.93 times higher risk of ischemic stroke.

The Asian flush is described by Stanford as the most common human enzymopathy (missing or defective enzymes) in the world, with 560 million East Asians affected, accounting for eight percent of the world's population. Heavy drinkers who suffer from this defect have a 50-fold chance of developing esophageal cancer.

To avoid the threat of a stroke, Stanford researchers advise persons who have this mutation of ALDH2 to completely avoid drinking alcohol and smoking, and should exercise regularly while maintaining a healthy diet.