TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tropical Storm Tapah (塔巴) is expected to bring rain to all of Taiwan from Friday to Saturday (Sept. 20 to 21) as it barrels past the country.

On Thursday, a tropical depression east of Taiwan intensified into Tapah, the 17th tropical storm of the year. The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) predicts that Tapah will come closest to Taiwan Friday and Saturday.

As of 2 a.m. this morning, Tropical Storm Tapah was 680 kilometers east of Taiwan's southernmost tip of Eluanbi, according to the CWB. It was moving northwest at a speed of 9 kilometers per hour and packing maximum sustained winds of 72 kilometers per hour (kph) with gusts of up to 100 kph.

The periphery of the tropical storm combined with northeast winds will bring rainfall to most of the country over the next two days. The rain is expected to intensify in northern Taiwan as Friday wears on.

Rainfall is expected to be at its heaviest from Friday evening to Saturday. During this period, there will be intermittent rain in northern and northeastern Taiwan due to the tropical storm's periphery, while eastern Taiwan will likely see heavy downpours on Saturday.

As for temperatures, the CWB said that lows on Friday morning will range between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius. Rainfall in northern Taiwan will limit daytime highs to between 26 and 28 degrees, while eastern Taiwan will see highs of 30 to 31 degrees, and central and southern Taiwan will see the mercury range between 32 and 33 degrees.

Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the probability of Tapah making landfall in Taiwan is very slim. He said that only northern Taiwan has a one percent chance of being directly impacted by Tapah and claimed the odds for the rest of the country are "zero."