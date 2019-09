AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, Sept. 20

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Japan vs. Russia.

thru 22, Virginia Water, England — golf, European Tour, BMW PGA Championship.

thru 22, Jackson, Mississippi — golf, US PGA Tour, Sanderson Farms Championship.

thru 22, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, ATP, St. Petersburg Open.

thru 22, Mext, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.

thru 21, Guangzhou, China — tennis, WTA, Guangzhou Open.

thru 22, Seoul, South Korea — tennis, WTA, Korea Open.

thru 22, Osaka, Japan — tennis, WTA, Pan Pacific Open.

thru 22, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Laver Cup.

Chittagong, Bangladesh — cricket, Afghanistan vs. Zimbabwe, T20 tri-series.

SATURDAY, Sept. 21

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, New Zealand vs. South Africa.

Sapporo, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Fiji.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, France vs. Argentina.

Chittagong, Bangladesh — cricket, Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, T20 tri-series.

SUNDAY, Sept. 22

Yokohama, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Ireland vs. Scotland.

Sapporo, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, England vs. Tonga.

Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Italy vs. Namibia.

Singapore — auto racing, F1, Singapore GP.

Salinas, California — auto racing, IndyCar, Monterey GP.

Bengaluru, India — cricket, India vs. South Africa, 3rd T20.

thru 28, Wuhan, China — tennis, WTA, Wuhan Open.

MONDAY, Sept. 23

Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Wales vs. Georgia.

thru 29, Chengdu, China — tennis, ATP, Chengdu Open.

thru 29, Zhuhai China — tennis, ATP, Zhuhai Championships.

thru 28, Tashkent, Uzbekistan — tennis, WTA, Tashkent Open.

TUESDAY, Sept. 24

Kumagaya, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Russia vs. Samoa.

Dhaka, Bangladesh — cricket, T20 tri-series final.

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 25

Kamaishi, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Fiji vs. Uruguay.

THURSDAY, Sept. 26

Fukuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Italy vs. Canada.

Kobe, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, England vs. United States.

thru 29, Napa, California — golf, US PGA Tour, Safeway Open.

thru 29, Indianapolis — golf, US LPGA Tour, Indy Women in Tech Championship.

thru 29, St. Andrews, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Links.

FRIDAY, Sept. 27

Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 1st ODI.

SATURDAY, Sept. 28

Osaka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Argentina vs. Tonga.

Shizuoka, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Japan vs. Ireland.

Toyota, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, South Africa vs. Namibia.

thru Oct. 6, Beijing — tennis, ATP-WTA, China Open.

Los Angeles — boxing, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter for Spence's WBC-IBF welterweight titles; Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez for Dirrell's WBC super middleweight title; Mario Barrios vs. Batyr Akhmedov for vacant WBA super lightweight title.

SUNDAY, Sept. 29

Kumagaya, Japan — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Georgia vs. Uruguay.

Tokyo — rugby, Rugby World Cup, Australia vs. Wales.

Sochi, Russia — auto racing, F1, Russian GP.

Karachi, Pakistan — cricket, Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI.