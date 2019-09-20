NEW YORK (AP) — Marketing experts say hoodies in a fashion show and an ad seeking nonprofit donations both used similar shock tactics about school shootings to get their message across.

In a fashion show last week, models for fashion brand Bstroy (beh-STROY') showed hoodies emblazoned with the names of four schools touched by shootings, pierced by what appeared to be bullet holes.

And an online ad put out by Sandy Hook Promise starts out as a breezy back-to-school video but morphs into a depiction of children running and hiding from a shooter.

Sandy Hook Promise is led by relatives of victims of the 2012 Connecticut shooting that killed six educators and 20 small children. The group calls the hoodies "repugnant and deeply upsetting."

Paul Argenti is a communication professor at Dartmouth College. He says that "both knew exactly what they were doing in both cases and purposefully wanted to provoke it."