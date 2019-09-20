WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will present a broad range of military options to President Donald Trump on Friday as he considers how to respond to what administration officials say was an unprecedented Iranian attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry.

U.S. officials say the president will be presented with a list of potential airstrike targets inside Iran, among other possible responses, and he also will be warned that military action against the Islamic Republic could escalate into war.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration deliberations.

Iran has denied involvement in the cruise missile and drone strike and warned the U.S. that any attack will spark an "all-out war" with immediate retaliation from Tehran.