DreamWorks Animation and Shanghai-based Pearl Studio are doing everything they can to ensure their first joint production wins over moviegoers in China.

Director Jill Culton says DreamWorks animators working on "Abominable" spent nights and weekends removing metal trash cans from the background after their Chinese collaborators told them that detail wouldn't be true-to-life.

"Abominable" centers on the bond between a teenage girl and a Yeti from the Himalayas.

It's been 20 years since a Hollywood animated film featuring a Chinese heroine opened in China. Disney's "Mulan" did not fare well. Chinese audiences found the American adaptation of a centuries-old story from their culture unrelatable.

"Abominable" opens in the U.S. on Sept. 27 and in China on Oct. 1.