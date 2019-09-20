  1. Home
Melania Trump cuts ribbon on reopened Washington Monument

By ASHRAF KHALIL , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/09/20 00:38
First lady Melania Trump, center, and Department of Interior assistant secretary Rob Wallace, left, participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with stud

First lady Melania Trump high-fives students from Amidon-Bowen Elementary School in Washington as she arrives at a ribbon-cutting ceremony to re-open

Clouds roll over the Lincoln Memorial, top, Reflecting Pool and World War II Memorial, as seen from the Washington Monument's observation level, durin

A National Park Service park ranger is reflected in the glass wall of a new security screening building at the foot of the Washington Monument followi

A visitor looks out toward the U.S. Capitol from the Washington Monument's observation level during a press preview tour ahead of the monument's offic

WASHINGTON (AP) — The refurbished Washington Monument is once again open for tourists.

First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by local fourth graders, cut the ribbon Thursday morning as the monument opened to the public for first time in three years. The 555-foot stone obelisk closed in September 2016 to replace the elevator and upgrade security systems.

The monument has been closed for most of the past eight years. An August 2011 earthquake left cracks in the stones near the top of the obelisk. It reopened in 2014, but National Park Service officials were forced to close it again two years later after a series of elevator breakdowns.

The monument, which was completed in 1884 and remains the tallest building in Washington, normally averages about 500,000 visitors per year.